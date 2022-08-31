BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee

The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Police in Memphis had to shut down part of an interstate after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled alfredo sauce all over the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce when it hit a retaining wall, Memphis police said.

Jars of the creamy sauce covered I-55 during the afternoon rush hour, impacting drivers’ commutes.

Road crews worked to clean up the mess and one woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
John Karika, an EMT, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday after...
EMT renders aid to teen boy immediately after shooting him, police say
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
St. John Sheriff’s Office arrested a maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy in Reserve...
School employee arrested for filming in a girls bathroom
FILE – Lawyer John Eastman appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe