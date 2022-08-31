BBB Accredited Business
Saints announce practice squad additions

Kirk Merritt signed with the Saints practice squad.
Kirk Merritt signed with the Saints practice squad.(Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day after the trimmed their active roster to 53 players, the Saints announced players they’ve signed to the practice squad.

In all the team added 15 players:

Wide receiver Kirk Merritt

Wid receiver Dei’Jean Dixon

Tight end Lucas Krull

Center Nick Martin

Linebacker Nephi Sewell

Wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

Center/guard Josh Andrews

Defensive tackle Jordan Jackson

Defensive back Demarcus Fields

Defensive back Vincent Gray

Linebacker Chase Hansen

Defensive tackle Christian Ringo

Linebacker Eric Wilson

Defensive end Taco Charlton

Ringo was the only player who spent training camp on another roster. Ian Book was the only Saints player claimed by another team. Philadelphia signed him Wednesday.

The Saints can still add one more player to their practice squad.

JP Holtz

