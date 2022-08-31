Saints announce practice squad additions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day after the trimmed their active roster to 53 players, the Saints announced players they’ve signed to the practice squad.
In all the team added 15 players:
Wide receiver Kirk Merritt
Wid receiver Dei’Jean Dixon
Tight end Lucas Krull
Center Nick Martin
Linebacker Nephi Sewell
Wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed
Center/guard Josh Andrews
Defensive tackle Jordan Jackson
Defensive back Demarcus Fields
Defensive back Vincent Gray
Linebacker Chase Hansen
Defensive tackle Christian Ringo
Linebacker Eric Wilson
Defensive end Taco Charlton
Ringo was the only player who spent training camp on another roster. Ian Book was the only Saints player claimed by another team. Philadelphia signed him Wednesday.
The Saints can still add one more player to their practice squad.
JP Holtz
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.