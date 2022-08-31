BBB Accredited Business
School employee arrested for filming in a girls bathroom

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - St. John Sheriff’s Office arrested a maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy in Reserve for filming in a girls bathroom.

During an investigation, two female students discovered a camera in the girls bathroom in the athletic facility. The students reported the finding to school officials who contacted the SJSO.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Blake Krueger.

Detectives determined Krueger drilled into stalls in a girls bathroom in the athletic facility and put a view-only plumbing camera in one of the holes to view females secretly.

He was arrested and booked with two counts of video voyeurism.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the St. John’s Sheriff’s Office.

