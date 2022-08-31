Sunny and hot with few storms until the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is here for a bit longer.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and clear for the most part. A stray storm is possible, but unlikely. Highs will climb near the mid 90s and heat index values could be well into the triple digits by afternoon and early evening.

The end of the week looks wetter as Gulf moisture returns. Afternoon storms come back and temperatures will once again fall below average.

