2 arrested following Talisheek murder, St. Tammany sheriff says

TALISHEEK, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a murder that occurred in Talisheek late Monday (Aug. 29) night, according to information from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner has identified the victim as Jon McIntyre, 30.

Dain McCann, 25, and Jacob Sloan, 27, are both currently in custody in the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Both were arrested for one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Deputies say they responded to a residence in the 73000 block of Tee St. shortly before midnight on the night of the murder after a neighbor reported seeing a possibly deceased man nearby after hearing gunshots. The neighbor also said that they saw a vehicle fleeing the area.

Earlier in the day, the two suspects were involved in an argument with the victim and deputies say that they were called out to the residence at that time to defuse the situation.

After the murder, deputies were able to locate the suspects, who were taken into custody without incident.

Evidence from the scene and testimony points to McCann as the shooter while Sloan provided assistance and acted as a getaway driver to and from the location, detectives say.

