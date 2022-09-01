BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Authorities seeking help locating man missing over 2 years, Terrebonne sheriff says

Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, went missing from his Janabeth Street residence in May 2020...
Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, went missing from his Janabeth Street residence in May 2020 and his disappearance was reported to the sheriff’s office by family members.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Houma man that has been missing for over two years.

Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, went missing from his Janabeth Street residence in May 2020 and his disappearance was reported to the sheriff’s office by family members.

Deputies say that Jernigan was known to suffer from paranoid schizophrenia and was receiving treatment for mental illness but was not known to have any addictions to alcohol or narcotics.

Jernigan’s family has told the sheriff’s office that they believe he is still living in the Houma area in a homeless lifestyle.

“We continue to investigate and monitor leads that come in through these types of investigations. In this particular case, our detectives have fully investigated his disappearance and have been unable to develop any new information,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet. “My hope is that bringing new light to this case through the community, will have a positive impact and help us reunite him with his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

Supt. Shaun Ferguson told the NOPD in an email Wednesday (Aug. 31) that former NYPD Chief of...
Cantrell hires former NYPD deputy chief to consult on revamp of NOPD operations
Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1
St. Tammany handing out sandbags ahead of Pear River flooding
St. Tammany handing out sandbags in anticipation of Pearl River flooding
Dr. Griggs: Awake at Night: 5 Foods to Avoid
Dr. Griggs: Awake at Night: 5 Foods to Avoid