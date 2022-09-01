Authorities seeking help locating man missing over 2 years, Terrebonne sheriff says

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Houma man that has been missing for over two years.

Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, went missing from his Janabeth Street residence in May 2020 and his disappearance was reported to the sheriff’s office by family members.

Deputies say that Jernigan was known to suffer from paranoid schizophrenia and was receiving treatment for mental illness but was not known to have any addictions to alcohol or narcotics.

Jernigan’s family has told the sheriff’s office that they believe he is still living in the Houma area in a homeless lifestyle.

“We continue to investigate and monitor leads that come in through these types of investigations. In this particular case, our detectives have fully investigated his disappearance and have been unable to develop any new information,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet. “My hope is that bringing new light to this case through the community, will have a positive impact and help us reunite him with his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

