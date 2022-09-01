Bruce: September is here and our 4th named storm forms. No issues for us

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We flip the calendar to September and right on que. Danielle has formed and is way out to sea and will continue to move move NE over the next 5 days from any land. As for our weather, through the end of the work week we stay hot, sunny and mostly dry.

Bruce: The start of September and right on que we have our 4th named storm of the 2022 season. Meet Danielle. She is out to sea and will take a journey NE away from any land. pic.twitter.com/r0tt45y14T — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 1, 2022

Over the weekend rain chances will be on the rise but not a washout. Expect many dry hours but passing storms and a few downpours.

Highs will be above-normal in the 90s until more widespread rain moves in this weekend.

As mentioned, Saturday and Sunday moisture returns from the Gulf, increasing the potential for storms. Labor Day things clear up a bit with a more normal summer-like pattern.

