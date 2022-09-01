Carjacking victims testify to council about Mayor Cantrell’s support of juvenile offender

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carjacking victims expressed their outrage and frustration before the New Orleans City Council about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s support in court for a juvenile offender.

They say the mayor’s actions made them feel victimized again, prompting an apology from members of the council on behalf of the city.

“When the Mayor showed up in the courtroom sitting next to my attacker’s mother, I was robbed once again,” a victim said.

The three women were carjacked at the hands of a 14-year-old. During a sentencing hearing, Mayor Cantrell showed up in court in support of the young criminal. The victims say they were hurt and outraged.

“My feeling of empowerment was stripped because the woman who holds this city’s power was on the side of the crime. Let me ask you something, how is a victim supposed to heal with that kind of knowledge?” says another carjacking victim.

The women told the council that the Mayor’s reaction to their story added to their pain.

“I feel like I’m in a boxing ring with the mayor and I’m repeatedly getting punched in the face. From all the coverage that we’ve had, has she not learned that the victims were hurt by her actions?” says a victim.

The victims believe they deserve an apology from the mayor.

One of the victims, a teacher, spoke for the first time Thursday, saying she will never forget the day last September when a rifle was shoved in her face during a carjacking. She said she remembers being in the courtroom after reading her impact statement with tears streaming down her face when Mayor Cantrell passed by her and said “God Bless you.”

She says she felt re-victimized all over again.

“(Mayor Cantrell) proceeded to have a press conference on August 18... where she talked about herself, only herself, and defended what she did instead of talking about what the victims might need,” says the victim.

Council members listened and thanked them for having the courage to speak out.

“I apologize on behalf of the City of New Orleans for what you went through in that courtroom because as citizens of this city, you’re entitled to the respect of do no harm. If elected officials cannot come in support of you, then just don’t come,” says Councilman JP Morrell.

The victims cried as the council members spoke to them. The council agreed that changes must be made, including providing more services to support victims of crime in the future.

