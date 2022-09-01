BBB Accredited Business
Dry and hot end to the week, more rain chances this weekend

Summer storms return
Holiday weekend forecast
Holiday weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the work week will be hot, sunny and dry... but storms are back for the weekend.

Heat and few storm chances are in the forecast for Thursday, with a few more coastal storms on Friday. Highs will be above-normal in the 90s until more widespread rain moves in this weekend.

By Saturday and Sunday moisture returns from the Gulf, increasing the potential for storms. Labor Day things clear up a bit with a more normal summer-like pattern.

