Kenner officials hope to move out of Esplanade Mall by the end of the year

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two months into his role as Kenner’s mayor, Michael Glaser is following through on his campaign promise to move city offices from the Macy’s building at the Esplanade Mall.

Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), city council meetings will take place just down the road at Heritage Hall in Rivertown. Most government offices and operations have been inside the mall for nearly a year after Hurricane Ida destroyed two buildings at the original city hall complex.

“We are trying to get back up and running,” Glaser said. “We made a lot of promises through the campaign process of getting the city back up and running, having it look better. But there’s a lot of grass that needed to be cut. There was a lot of damaged buildings that were left untouched. Every building we go through we find there’s still damage.”

Mayor Glaser says Heritage Hall, one of the oldest buildings in the city, managed to make it out of the hurricane without much damage. He says it took just two days to set up all the tech needed to hold the meetings both in-person and virtually. City officials say soon other city offices will make the same move and even the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles building is set to open within the next few weeks.

“The Clerk of Court will be moving next month to Exhibition Hall in Rivertown. Also you can expect the Code Department to move from the Macy’s building to move from Macy’s to a government-owned building by the end of the year,” Director of Communications Paris Vinnett said. “The people of Kenner has been through a lot with Hurricane Ida and just the back-and-forth of not having a consolidated place to interact with government, and so this step forward is one we are really proud of.”

The challenge now is making sure older government buildings have adequate internet connection and other utilities to house the offices. City officials say the main push for moving out of the mall is to save money. Mayor Glaser says renting the building, bathrooms, and other necessities is costing the taxpayers around $160,000 a month.

“We want to be back in city buildings. We don’t want to be using taxpayer dollars in a way that we feel is wasteful and irresponsible,” Councilwoman At-Large Kristi McKinney said.

The mayor’s goal is to completely move out of the mall by the end of the year.

Meanwhile at the original city hall, officials are waiting to see how much insurance money they’ll get to demolish and replace the buildings destroyed by Ida. Of the three buildings at the city hall complex, officials say only one is welcoming government workers right now.

“We are still trying to work with the administration to see what will happen with those buildings, how we are going to move forward,” McKinney said. “In an ideal world, I would just like to renovate and move back but if the insurance will cover a rebuild to get into the 21st Century... we want to do that. We want to use taxpayer dollars most efficiently to do that.”

While that’s going on, the Mayor says talks are underway between the mall’s owner, 4th Dimension Properties, and a potential buyer.

“The second floor (would be) residential and the first floor (would be) mixed, commercial, maybe a grocery store and other shops,” Glaser said. “The company that’s buying it, they showed some shopping centers throughout the countries that they purchased and redeveloped and they look very nice and pretty much 100% occupied.”

The mayor says he can’t say just yet the company that wants to buy the property but he says he has had conversations with them. A deal could be finalized in November.

