More dry heat; storm chances ramp up this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be another mostly dry and plain old hot day even though we’ve flipped the calendar to September and technically that means it’s meteorological fall.

No fall weather on the way anytime soon as we’re stuck in summer. Expect highs to climb well into the 90s today with some spots topping out around 94 or 95 later this afternoon. This combined with the moisture should yield heat index or feels like readings in the 100s for most of the day. Just like on Wednesday, a light northerly breeze will try to make for a slightly drier feel outside. Rain chances will be around 20% mainly for a coastal storm.

Slowly rain chances will ramp up over the coming days as Friday brings a bump to 30% spotty storms and then a 60% rain chance arrives for the weekend. This will be the return of the mainly afternoon downpours so any outdoor plans will just need that indoor option for a period of time. Once we settle back into the daily thunderstorm pattern, I see no reason to change things through most of next week.

For only the third year since 1950, we went all of August without a named storm. Here we are September 1st heading into Labor Day weekend and I see no Gulf threats for the next week. We do have a new tropical depression across the far northern Atlantic. It will likely become a hurricane as it just spins out to sea.

