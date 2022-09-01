New NOPD ‘consulting Chief of Operations’ being paid with private funds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fausto Pichardo, the new “consulting Chief of Operations” for the New Orleans Police, will be responsible for restructuring the struggling department. But FOX 8 has learned Pichardo will not be paid with city dollars to do so.

The task ahead of him may be daunting, but experts say Pichardo is ready.

“To bring someone with that level of experience in developing accountability systems can only help,” said Peter Scharf, a criminologist with LSU Health. “He has an excellent reputation among the NYPD people I spoke to.”

Pichardo is one of two former NYPD chiefs who were brought in for a 10-day assessment of NOPD’s issues, according to an email from Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Now, he will stay on with the department as “consulting Chief of Operations” for up to six months, while he works to improve officer safety and response times, among other duties.

Exactly what Pichardo will be responsible for at NOPD is unclear. A spokesperson for the department said Pichardo will be formally introduced to the public next week.

“We also asked for a rapid 10-day assessment by two NYPD former chiefs to look at our operations,” Ferguson wrote to employees, saying his goal was to improve officer safety, improve crime-reduction capabilities and improve response times “for serious crimes, especially crimes in progress.”

FOX 8 reached out to both the Mayor’s Office and NOPD to ask about Pichardo’s salary and the source of funding. A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office said Pichardo was not hired by the city.

“He is working under contract through the Police and Justice Foundation, facilitating that with private funds,” said Elizabeth Boh, Chair of the Police & Justice Foundation. “He’ll be evaluating and implementing a plan to improve the operations from top to bottom.”

Boh said Pichardo is being paid with private dollars but did not disclose the amount or the source of the funds. She did say the business community is involved.

“I think it’s positive that the business community is stepping up and helping to fund this effort because they are showing despite the negativity that’s been sort of running through the feelings of the citizens, that they are willing to step up and help with this effort,” she said.

Boh said Pichardo’s presence at NOPD is a welcome sign of incoming change in the department.

“There are definitely areas for improvement,” she added. “I think that any organization can benefit from the use of an outside consultant to come in and do an evaluation and see where things can be improved upon.”

The move was lauded by various organizations representing police officers and by experts.

“We’ve got a crisis here that has to be dealt with. These are not going to be things that are changed overnight,” said Donovan Livaccari, an attorney with the Fraternal Order of Police. “We need to kind of think outside the box for solutions, and that’s what I’m hoping is going to come out of this.”

