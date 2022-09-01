BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Orleans sheriff’s communications director terminated

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Timothy David Ray, the highly-paid communications director for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, has been terminated.

Ray’s last day of employment was Wed., Aug. 31.

Sheriff Hutson released the following statement:

“In an effort to continually operate with the highest ethical standards, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office self-reported and requested an opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board about contracted communications services provided by Timothy David Ray.

“In its draft opinion, the Ethics Board concluded that Timothy David Ray is prohibited from contracting or subcontracting with the Sheriff’s Office, while his mother, Senior Advisor Deborah Chapman, is employed by OPSO.

As soon as I became aware of this draft opinion, I immediately took steps to terminate the contract, effective Aug. 31. I am grateful for the services Timothy did provide us starting with my campaign and as my team and I transitioned into our leadership roles here at the Sheriff’s Office.

“At the same time, my team and I are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct for ourselves and everyone who works at the Sheriff’s Office.

“I will soon conduct a deeper analysis of our communications needs and strategic direction, but in the interim I have directed Public Information Officer Philip Stelly to be responsible for media queries in the near term.”

RELATED STORY: Questions surround hiring, pay and invoices of Sheriff Hutson’s communications director

In the nearly five months since Hutson took over, the jail has had a homicide, a suicide, several stabbings, and a group of inmates taking over a section of the jail for three days. Fox 8 did not receive emails or press releases from the office about those incidents that were sent to other New Orleans news outlets.

Fox 8 did start receiving communications from the sheriff’s office last week.

He previously served as interim clerk of First City Court. He was the subject of several Fox 8 investigations surrounding questionable checks he wrote in his final days in office.

Those investigations into the possible misspending of public funds led to sanctions for Ray.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson fires Communications Director Timothy David Ray
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson fires Communications Director Timothy David Ray
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’
Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1
How to stop 'Doomscrolling'
How to stop 'Doomscrolling'