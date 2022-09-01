Orleans sheriff’s communications director terminated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Timothy David Ray, the highly-paid communications director for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, has been terminated.

Ray’s last day of employment was Wed., Aug. 31.

Sheriff Hutson released the following statement:

“In an effort to continually operate with the highest ethical standards, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office self-reported and requested an opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board about contracted communications services provided by Timothy David Ray.

“In its draft opinion, the Ethics Board concluded that Timothy David Ray is prohibited from contracting or subcontracting with the Sheriff’s Office, while his mother, Senior Advisor Deborah Chapman, is employed by OPSO.

As soon as I became aware of this draft opinion, I immediately took steps to terminate the contract, effective Aug. 31. I am grateful for the services Timothy did provide us starting with my campaign and as my team and I transitioned into our leadership roles here at the Sheriff’s Office.

“At the same time, my team and I are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct for ourselves and everyone who works at the Sheriff’s Office.

“I will soon conduct a deeper analysis of our communications needs and strategic direction, but in the interim I have directed Public Information Officer Philip Stelly to be responsible for media queries in the near term.”

RELATED STORY: Questions surround hiring, pay and invoices of Sheriff Hutson’s communications director

In the nearly five months since Hutson took over, the jail has had a homicide, a suicide, several stabbings, and a group of inmates taking over a section of the jail for three days. Fox 8 did not receive emails or press releases from the office about those incidents that were sent to other New Orleans news outlets.

Fox 8 did start receiving communications from the sheriff’s office last week.

He previously served as interim clerk of First City Court. He was the subject of several Fox 8 investigations surrounding questionable checks he wrote in his final days in office.

Those investigations into the possible misspending of public funds led to sanctions for Ray.

