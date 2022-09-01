BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pink diamond expected to sell for over $21 million at auction

The 11.15-carat pink diamond is set to be auctioned on October 5 in Hong Kong. (Credit: Sotheby's Auction House via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A unique piece of jewelry is up for grabs, but you may have to break the bank for it.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off the Williamson Pink Star diamond which is considered “among the rarest of all gemstones.”

Officials describe the diamond as “fancy, vivid, pink.” It weighs 11.15-carats, which is bigger than most diamonds of that color.

It is expected to bring in at least $21 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
St. Tammany handing out sandbags ahead of Pear River flooding
St. Tammany handing out sandbags in anticipation of Pearl River flooding
Route Fire forces evacuations in California
FILE --Poland's deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks...
Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II