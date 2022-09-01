Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested after allegedly pointing gun at car full of juvenile females

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Saints player has been arrested in Jefferson Parish over an alleged “road rage incident,” officials say.

Marcus Maye, starting safety for the Saints, was taken into custody Thursday morning (Sept. 1) on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident on Mon., Aug. 29 in Metairie, in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

Maye was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement obtained by NFL’s Tom Pelissero.

In a post-practice press conference Thursday, head coach Dennis Allen says the team is still gathering information and had no comment.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million contract on March 16, 2022, after his 2021 season with the New York Jets was cut short due to a torn Achilles in Week 9.

