St. Tammany handing out sandbags in anticipation of Pearl River flooding

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Some neighborhoods near Slidell see rising water levels Thursday (Sept. 1) morning caused by the Pearl River.

St. Tammany officials began handing out sandbags Thursday as some subdivisions could see moderate flooding in the coming days.

President Mike Cooper has announced St. Tammany Parish Government will begin sandbag operations in preparation for the Pearl River being forecasted to reach the moderate flood stage by early Tuesday, September 6.

The National Weather Service projections show the Pearl River near the City of Pearl River cresting at 17′ on Tuesday. At this flood stage, the River Gardens and the lower portions of Magnolia Forest subdivisions may be under threat of flooding.

The location for the sandbags will be at the old levee board property in Slidell. They will begin handing those out Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.