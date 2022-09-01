BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Tammany handing out sandbags in anticipation of Pearl River flooding

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Some neighborhoods near Slidell see rising water levels Thursday (Sept. 1) morning caused by the Pearl River.

St. Tammany officials began handing out sandbags Thursday as some subdivisions could see moderate flooding in the coming days.

President Mike Cooper has announced St. Tammany Parish Government will begin sandbag operations in preparation for the Pearl River being forecasted to reach the moderate flood stage by early Tuesday, September 6.

The National Weather Service projections show the Pearl River near the City of Pearl River cresting at 17′ on Tuesday. At this flood stage, the River Gardens and the lower portions of Magnolia Forest subdivisions may be under threat of flooding.

The location for the sandbags will be at the old levee board property in Slidell. They will begin handing those out Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

St. Tammany handing out sandbags ahead of Pear River flooding
St. Tammany handing out sandbags ahead of Pear River flooding
Zurik Investigation: Hutson transparency investigation
ZURIK: Questions surround hiring, pay and invoices of Sheriff Hutson’s communications director
17-year-old killed by a bullet not meant for her
‘It was the worst day of my life’: Family of 17-year-old killed while leaving party wants answers
broadband internet
Millions of additional dollars coming to Louisiana to expand broadband internet across rural parishes