Tropical Storm Danielle forms after a record quiet stretch

Danielle will stay out to sea as is strengthens into a hurricane
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.

Danielle’s formation puts an end to a streak of no named storms that’s almost stretched two months. This means that August passed without a named storm marking only the third time that has happened since 1950. The other two years were 1997 and 1961 with both of those seasons ending up near-normal or below-normal with their final storm numbers.

The Gulf and Caribbean look void of any tropical formation through Labor Day weekend.

https://twitter.com/philklotzbach/status/1565085138014220288

