BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A bit more stormy for the holiday weekend

Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic
Holiday weekend forecast
Holiday weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We may be dodging storms this holiday weekend.

Friday a few downpours are possible but rain coverage still stays fairly low before an increase into the weekend. Gulf moisture returns fueling afternoon storm chances each day. A slight decrease in rain coverage is possible for Labor Day.

Temperatures for Friday stay in the 90s with a lower chance for rain but fall into the high 80s for the weekend.

Meanwhile in the northern Atlantic, Danielle has become the first hurricane of the 2022 season. Danielle could strengthen to a category 2 hurricane briefly over the weekend as it meanders to the northeast.

There is no tropical threat to the Gulf Coast at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

Morning weather update for Fri., Sept 2
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept 2 at 8 a.m.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Storm chances return for the holiday weekend
Bruce: September is here and on que another named storm
Bruce: September is here and our 4th named storm forms. No issues for us
Holiday weekend forecast
Dry and hot end to the week, more rain chances this weekend