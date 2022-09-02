A bit more stormy for the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We may be dodging storms this holiday weekend.

Friday a few downpours are possible but rain coverage still stays fairly low before an increase into the weekend. Gulf moisture returns fueling afternoon storm chances each day. A slight decrease in rain coverage is possible for Labor Day.

Temperatures for Friday stay in the 90s with a lower chance for rain but fall into the high 80s for the weekend.

Meanwhile in the northern Atlantic, Danielle has become the first hurricane of the 2022 season. Danielle could strengthen to a category 2 hurricane briefly over the weekend as it meanders to the northeast.

There is no tropical threat to the Gulf Coast at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.