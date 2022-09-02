BRPD outlines allegations against 4 of its officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department Thursday, Sep. 1, outlined allegations against two police officers it arrested earlier in the day.

One of the officers is accused of leaking confidential information to drug dealers while the other is accused of assaulting a female suspect. The department also detailed allegations against two other now former officers who are accused of wrongdoing.

The first case involves Officer Richmond Barrow. He was booked on charges of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office. Barrow is accused of “leaking confidential and law-enforcement sensitive information to individuals involved in criminal activity,” said Deputy Chief Myron Daniels at a news conference.

Daniels said Barrow allegedly allowed members of the public to view police body cam footage and police reports. He also allegedly offered to tell a drug dealer the identity of a confidential drug informant in exchange for cash. And, he is accused of tipping off drug dealers about upcoming raids tied to drug warrants. Barrow resigned from the force on Wednesday.

In a separate case, BRPD Officer Wade Hill was booked into jail on charges of kidnapping, obscenity, malfeasance in office, and misdemeanor sexual battery. Hill is accused of handcuffing a female trespassing suspect and placing her into his private vehicle on July 8, 2022. The two allegedly then drove around Baton Rouge. The female says Hill grabbed her buttocks and made several “sexual comments” toward her, Daniels said.

Hill is accused of then driving the woman to his apartment off Highland Road where he allegedly masturbated in front of her. He then reportedly drove her to a nearby business and dropped her off. The woman reported the alleged incident to BRPD Internal Affairs three days later. Hill, hired in December 2020, is assigned to 3rd District Uniform Patrol. He has been placed on leave until a disciplinary hearing.

In a third case, Baton Rouge Police Corporal Billy Maddingly was taken into custody on April 25, 2022, in Denham Springs, investigators said. Maddingly is accused of swapping price tags on items at a Denham Springs Walmart for lower price tags. He then allegedly used self-checkout to obtain lower prices for the items. The 11-year veteran of the force has been terminated, investigators said.

And, in the fourth case, Sergeant John Dauthier is accused of using a department-issued computer to research information about a member of the Civil Service Board. Daniels said much of the information Dauthier obtained was “inaccurate” and resulted in “negative public writings” about that board member. Daniels said this incident appears to involve people in “respected and influential positions” who conspired to disparage that particular board member. Dauthier has since retired.

“What you just heard should upset you,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul after the allegations against the four officers were laid out.

He said the actions taken against those officers should show the public that the department is working to restore that trust by taking corrective action.

“No one is above the law,” he said.

