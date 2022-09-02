BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rain chances rise into the holiday weekend: dry hours between showers

Bruce: More rain this weekend but not a washout
Bruce: More rain this weekend but not a washout
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few dry days with hotter temps, rain chances return into the labor day holiday weekend. Rain and a few storms will be around with many dry hours in between. A return flow of Gulf moisture returns fueling afternoon storm chances each day. A slight decrease in rain coverage is possible for Labor Day.

Highs will not be as hot with more clouds and spotty showers.

Meanwhile in the northern Atlantic, Danielle has become the first hurricane of the 2022 season. Danielle could strengthen to a category 2 hurricane briefly over the weekend as it meanders to the northeast.

There is no tropical threat to the Gulf Coast at this time.

