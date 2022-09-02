Emergency officials respond to vacant building fire on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to a vacant building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.

The fire got underway Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at 8606 Scenic Highway, which is the site of the former Holy Trinity Christian Church, in the Scotlandville neighborhood.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street. (Louciana Mims)

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene. (WAFB)

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the building is considered a total loss.

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time. (WAFB)

EBR Councilwoman Chauna Banks issued a statement on the fire Friday morning:

Church fire in Scotlandville. Has been an monstrous eyesore for years. In spite of years of interest from potential developers, the heir(s) live out of state and unresponsive. This is a often THE major barrier in battling blight in north Baton Rouge!

