Emergency officials respond to vacant building fire on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to a vacant building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.
The fire got underway Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at 8606 Scenic Highway, which is the site of the former Holy Trinity Christian Church, in the Scotlandville neighborhood.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the building is considered a total loss.
According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.
The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.
EBR Councilwoman Chauna Banks issued a statement on the fire Friday morning:
Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.