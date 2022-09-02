BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Emergency officials respond to vacant building fire on Scenic Highway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to a vacant building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.

The fire got underway Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at 8606 Scenic Highway, which is the site of the former Holy Trinity Christian Church, in the Scotlandville neighborhood.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin...
Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.(Louciana Mims)
The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.(WAFB)

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the building is considered a total loss.

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.
According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.(WAFB)

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin...
Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.(Louciana Mims)
Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are responding to a building fire at the corner...
Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are responding to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.(Louciana Mims)

EBR Councilwoman Chauna Banks issued a statement on the fire Friday morning:

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

Jalen Harvey found guilty of first degree murder
Jalen Harvey found ‘guilty’ for murder of man selling dirt bike
Bourbon Street Extravaganza concert for Southern Decadence cancelled due to monkeypox concerns
Southern Decadence kicks off, celebrating 50 years
Zurik Investigation: Hutson transparency investigation
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a news conference Thursday evening,...
BRPD outlines allegations against 4 of its officers