FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: Newman at Hahnville

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Now it was only a jamboree, but Class 2A Newman did beat Class 4A De La Salle last Friday night. It didn’t count in the standings, but it shows the Greenies are headed in the right direction.

“Yeah we showed a lot of improvement last week against Holy Cross and De La Salle. The thought was you play teams like that to see where you are. Graham Jarrott does a phenomenal job with his football team, I know they didn’t have a scrimmage. We jumped on them early. I like how we played up front. Yeah there’s optimism, but we’re 0-0. It’s a half a game, it’s not a real game. We try not to put a lot into it,” said Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart.

Newman is known for an elite passing attack with Arch Manning at the controls. Though, against the Cavaliers it was the run game that was front and center.

“Oh I’m so proud of the line. I think this game really showed how hard they worked this summer and how it’s paying off. I think it’s going to be a great season with this line. They’re very dedicated, they meet with the coach every single day. I’m very proud of this group,” said senior running back Will Zurik.

Hahnville has hosted some big-time games when teams like Destrehan and East St. John visit. But when Newman comes, it will be quite different.

“It’s two good programs. Two schools that have rich tradition when it comes to high school football. In the age of social media, they know a team like Newman with Randle and Manning and the guys that they got. Along with the guys that we have in Dakota Williams, Cincere Simmons. There’s a lot of good football players that you’re going to see on Saturday’s, and that’s a sense of excitement. But hey, there’s some guys this may be the only level of football they play. But they can go home and tell their kids they were on the football field with Arch Manning, he was in high school. It’s exciting, the fans are excited, our community is excited. Tiger Stadium is always fired up on a Friday night for sure,” said Hahnville head football coach Daniel Luquet.

