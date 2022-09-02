BBB Accredited Business
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi

Volunteers in Hammond head north on I-55 to give helping hand to those facing water crisis
By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure.

Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River.

Running water and bottled water in Jackson has come limited in supply, posing a threat to well being of residents there.

United by BBQ, a Hammond-based organization, along with local food bank Our Daily Bread, began cooking and preparing BBQ meals as early as 4 a.m. to ship up north to Jackson via motorized caravan. United by BBQ makes it its mission to provide hunger relief in areas affected by natural disasters.

The Ponchatoula Police Department also assisted in Friday’s effort, providing smokers and cooks.

Recently, the organization provided relief to Kentucky flood victims and in the New Orleans area when tornados affected the communities around Arabi.

