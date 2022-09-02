BBB Accredited Business
Hit-and-run results in double fatality on Westbank Expressway; LSP investigating

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people have died as the result of a hit-and-run crash on the Westbank Expressway Friday (Sept. 2) morning, according to information from the Louisiana State Police.

State police say the matter is an active investigation and that they will share more details when they become available.

The incident caused major traffic delays Friday in New Orleans and it shut down the westbound lane of the Westbank Expressway at Ames Blvd.

This is a developing story.

