Houma man arrested for fatal shooting shortly after reporting incident to authorities himself

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that the suspect and the victim got into a ‘disturbance’ before the fatal shooting
Initial reports pointed deputies to the 200 block of Paulette St. where the victim was found inside a vehicle parked in the driveway, dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man has been arrested for fatally shooting another man after a reported disturbance, according to information from the Terrebonne sheriff’s office.

Philip Anthony Fuchs, 35, was arrested around 11 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 1) after calling deputies and telling them he was responsible for the shooting and that he had left the scene. After the call, deputies arrived at his residence and placed him under arrest.

Though the victim’s identity is not being released to the public at this time, deputies were able to identify the victim on the scene, said Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Detectives say that the results of an investigation show that Fuchs and the victim were involved in a “disturbance” between each other. They also say that the victim was with two minor children, who witnessed the shooting and ran to a nearby residence where they called 9-1-1. The minor children were unharmed during the incident.

“As always, I ask for patience and privacy for the victim’s family, and all involved in this incident,” Soignet said. “This is an extremely tragic event, that should not have happened. Our Detectives will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly and completely, to bring a conclusion to those involved. I commend the job done by our Patrol Deputies and Detectives, who responded quickly and took control of a very unfortunate situation.”

Soignet also said that detective interviews with Fuchs and video surveillance footage were major elements that were used in the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

