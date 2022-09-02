BBB Accredited Business
Jalen Harvey found ‘guilty’ for murder of man selling dirt bike

The victim was killed at an apartment complex where he was selling a dirt bike he advertised on an app
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A jury reached a decision Thursday (Sept. 1) in the case of a man killed while selling a dirt bike.

Jurors found Jalen Harvey guilty of first-degree murder.

Last year, Harvey shot Joseph Vindel on the West Bank at the St. Germaine apartment complex.

Vindel came to the complex to sell a dirtbike he advertised on an online app.

Investigators say after the shooting, Harvey drove Vindel’s SUV to New Orleans with his body inside.

They say Harvey then took the dirt bike off the back of the s-u-v and drove it back to the west bank.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

