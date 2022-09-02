BBB Accredited Business
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Caesar’s Superdome policies in place ahead of LSU’s season opener

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are preparing for their season opener against Florida State University during Labor Day weekend.

The game will take place in the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. Kick off time is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

There are several policies in place at the Superdome fans should be aware of before the big game.

Keep in mind, the Caesars Superdome is a cashless operation including all concessions, merchandise, and parking. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any parking, retail, or concession locations.

A clear bag policy is in place. That means all bags are prohibited, other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12″ wide x 12″ height x 6″ deep, gallon size ziploc bags (limit 1 of either) and small clutch purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

Non-clear diaper bags are prohibited.

You can pay for parking ahead of time on the Superdome’s website.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-PURCAHSE EVENT PARKING.

For more information on the Superdome’s polices and to purchase tickets, click here.

