Man found guilty of killing New Orleans real estate agent during dirt bike sale

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish jury reached a decision in the case of a New Orleans real estate agent killed while selling a dirt bike.

Jurors on Thursday (Sept. 1) found Jalen Harvey guilty of the first-degree murder of Joseph Vindel.

Jalen Harvey, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Vindel during the sale of a dirt bike. (JPSO)

Last year, Harvey shot Vindel on the West Bank at the St. Germaine apartment complex.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says Vindel advertised his dirt bike’s sale through the OfferUp marketplace app. Harvey, who authorities say used a fake name and phone number on the app, responded to the advertisement with plans to use fake money to purchase the motorcycle while armed with a semiautomatic pistol. The DA says Vindel was also armed, but never chambered a round.

Harvey’s defense team argued that Vindel pointed his gun at their client first and that Harvey fired in self-defense.

The DA’s office says Harvey’s first gunshot struck Vindel on the right side of his face, causing a nonfatal wound. Harvey continued shooting, striking Vindel in the rear of his right shoulder, neck, and back of his head. Vindel also suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Experts testified Vindel’s wounds were consistent with his being shot in the face and then turning away defensively as Harvey continued shooting him through the front passenger’s side window.

Investigators say after the shooting, Harvey drove Vindel’s SUV to New Orleans for over an hour with his body inside. They say Harvey then took the dirt bike off the back of the SUV and drove it back to the west bank.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6. Harvey faces a mandatory life sentence.

