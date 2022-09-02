BBB Accredited Business
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

The suspect was even seen on camera interacting with a store employee
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male seen wearing an orange safety vest, blue jeans, brown boots, and a red baseball cap. The suspect was also seen leaving the property in a white car, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

