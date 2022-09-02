Rummel lights up the scoreboard in their season opening win over Ouachita

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders ground and passing attack worked in unison to deliver a season-opening win over Ouachita, 42-28.

Senior quarterback Casay Avrard threw for 203 yards and two touchdown passes for Rummel.

In the run game, Norman Taylor and Jaidyn Martin each accounted for two rushing touchdowns.

Rummel heads to Baton Rouge next week to face Division II power U-High.

