BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rummel lights up the scoreboard in their season opening win over Ouachita

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders ground and passing attack worked in unison to deliver a season-opening win over Ouachita, 42-28.

Senior quarterback Casay Avrard threw for 203 yards and two touchdown passes for Rummel.

In the run game, Norman Taylor and Jaidyn Martin each accounted for two rushing touchdowns.

Rummel heads to Baton Rouge next week to face Division II power U-High.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

Arch Manning and Newman travel to play Hahnville tonight.
FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: Newman at Hahnville
Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies visit Hahnville in Week 1 of FOX 8 Football Friday.
FOX 8 Football Friday "Game of the Week" preview: Newman at Hahnville
Raiders win their season opener over Ouachita, 42-28
Rummel wins their season opener over Ouachita, 42-28
Karr opens their 2022 season against Landry.
Edna Karr fired up to join the "Catholic League"