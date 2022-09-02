BBB Accredited Business
Storm chances return for the holiday weekend

Expect storms to be around through Labor Day Monday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The few days of dry weather seem to be behind us as rain chances ramp up heading into the holiday weekend.

Rounding out the work week on this Friday, today will be a transition day where we feel the humidity a bit more and a few storms pop by afternoon. I’ve increased rain chances to around 30% for those spotty storms and then there’s the heat, which will feel a little more “summery” as dew points increase across the area. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s.

The weekend brings much better storm chances as rain coverage jumps to around 60%. That means prepare for those afternoon downpours for any of your plans which includes Sunday tailgating for LSU. Due to the increase in clouds and storms, temperatures will generally stay in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Into next week not much overall change in the late summer pattern is expected. Daily storm chances will remain with highs right around 90.

The best news of all, no tropical concerns seem to play out in the Gulf or Caribbean over the next 7 days. Danielle was named yesterday over the far North Atlantic and should become our season’s first hurricane. It will have no impact on any land areas.

