Student hospitalized after Livonia High brawl; school and football game canceled

Two juveniles have been taken into custody following a fight at Livonia High School that sent one student to a hospital bleeding with a laceration to the head,
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Two juveniles have been taken into custody following a fight at Livonia High School that sent one student to a hospital bleeding with a laceration to the head, sources confirm to WAFB.

Photos and a video sent to WAFB appear to show a large amount of blood on the floor of a classroom at the school.

The fight led to a brief lockdown of the school around 8 a.m. Thursday. Because of the fight, Livonia High School will be closed on Friday, September 2.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux initially said Friday night’s football game would be played. The school announced Friday that the game was canceled.

The school was already closed next Monday for a holiday. Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.

Thibodeaux said it was unclear whether the student who was injured was stabbed or not. The school is in the sheriff’s department’s jurisdiction.

“As of right now, we still have not recovered any weapon to say that there was a stabbing. However, it is still under investigation,” said Sheriff Thibodeaux.

“With an abundance of caution and talking with the school board, they’ve made the decision to close school tomorrow until further investigation,” added Thibodeaux.

