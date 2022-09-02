BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.(Billy Hathorn / CC BY 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Latest News

FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005....
Barbara Ehrenreich, ‘myth busting’ writer and activist, dies
Axel's cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.
Deputy accused of stomping girlfriend’s cat to death, police say