WATCH: NYPD officer shoves woman while taking man into custody

NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal investigation
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - The New York Police Department released bodycam footage of an officer shoving a woman to the ground.

Police say officers were attempting to take a man into custody Tuesday when 19-year-old Tamani Crum approached the scene.

Crum and the officer exchanged shoves and slaps during the incident.

WARNING: Video used may contain graphic content.

NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal investigation. (NYPD)

She was taken into custody and later released.

The officer identified as detective Kendo Kinsey, received a total of six complaints levied against him between 2011 and 2015.

The complaints against the officer included abuse of authority, force and offensive language.

Two of the complaints were substantiated, while an additional two were dismissed and two others were marked closed due to a lack of witnesses.

Crum is due back in court in October, while the officer remains the subject of an internal investigation.

The New York Police Department declined a request for comment from the officer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

