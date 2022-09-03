BBB Accredited Business
Brother Martin shuts out Madison Prep, 17-0

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders started their 2022 campaign with an impressive shutout of Madison Prep, 17-0.

Torey Lambert rushed for 131 yards, scoring two touchdowns total. Clayton Lonardo goes 9-of-15 passing, 117 yards, TD pass.

Last season, Brother Martin made it to the Division I semi-finals.

The Crusaders hit the road to face St. Paul’s next week.

