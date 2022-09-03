BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

"Recall Mayor Latoya Cantrell" event held in Uptown, Algiers, and New Orleans East
"Recall Mayor Latoya Cantrell" event held in Uptown, Algiers, and New Orleans East(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables are scheduled to appear Sunday in Mid-City and Lakeview, according to the website nolatoya.org.

“I’m not happy with the direction the city is going,” said New Orleans East resident Dennis Morgan. “I just feel something needs to change.”

Ryan and Amy Smelley said they’re worried about the crime rate in the city as they try to raise a family with their young son, and said they believe not enough is being done by the current administration.

“We want to raise a family in New Orleans. We don’t want to move outside of the city, we love the city,” said Ryan Smelley.

“Her COVID response was too heavy-handed, I thought,” said Uptown resident Paul Martin. “She pushed too many businesses down and out.”

Juanita Curruth is a mother and New Orleans East resident who organized one of the events.

“This isn’t about Democrat or Republican,” said Curruth. “It’s also not about black and white.

“I’m a black woman. And I’m out here trying to raise my family and do what it is that we need to do to make sure that our community comes together. So all this rhetoric with the mayor, it doesn’t make sense and it’s divisive.”

Related coverage

An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Mayor recall effort labeled ‘Republican-backed maneuver’ by Cantrell campaign aide

The petition drive was registered Aug. 26 with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, by Cantrell’s former social media manager Eileen Carter and former mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.

Cantrell has not commented publicly on the recall effort, but her campaign aide Maggie Carroll last Tuesday labeled the effort a “Republican-backed maneuver by people with an agenda.” Carroll produced no evidence to back that claim, and Carter called the characterization a lie.

According to state law, organizers have until Feb. 22 to get nearly 54,000 signatures from registered Orleans Parish voters.

Residents lined up to sign the petition Saturday said that even if the recall effort falls short, they hope it sends a strong message.

“It’s time to do your job,” Carruth said. “If you don’t do your job, you don’t have to go home but you have to get the heck out of here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says

Latest News

Torey Lambert scores 2 TD's for Brother Martin
Brother Martin shuts out Madison Prep, 17-0
New Orleans police are asking help identifying this suspect, accused of shooting a man in the...
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
AJ Samuel throws 4 TD passes in a Karr victory over Landry
Karr wins "Battle of Algiers" over Landry, 40-6
Biagio Ambrosino, an enlisted US Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse, pleaded guilty Sept. 1...
Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse pleads guilty to extorting sexualized images from juveniles