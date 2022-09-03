FFF: College football prediction time

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We’re doling out predictions for LSU and Tulane in 2022, Arsenal and Manchester United recovery, and a po-boy trip to Old Metairie.

FOOTBALL

It’s time to get the crystal ball out for the Tulane Green Wave and LSU Tigers. I foresee both programs doing much better in 2022 as they did in 2021.

The Tigers finished last year 6-7 under Ed Orgeron. This year under Brian Kelly, I predict LSU going 9-3.

The Tigers are primed for a quick start to the season. There’s a shot they can go on a 6-0 run to start the campaign.

The three losses could come in games against Alabama, Florida, and either at Texas A&M or Arkansas.

After last year, that’s a huge jump for Kelly’s crew.

Tulane finished last season with a 2-10 mark. In 2022, the Wave can go 6-6 with a favorable schedule.

With UMass, Alcorn State, and USM on the non-conference slate, that should be all wins.

You go 3-5 in the AAC, that get’s you to the 6-6 mark.

FÚTBOL

Last season, Arsenal started the 2021-22 season with three straight losses. Fans were calling for manager Mikel Arteta’s job. It was well documented on the Amazon Prime series “All or Nothing.”

He survived, and now Arsenal is flourishing in the English Premier League.

This time around, the Gunners have won their first five games to start the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United opened this campaign with two straight losses. Losing to Brighton and Brentford had many pundits questioning the leadership at the club.

Well, now the Red Devils possess a three-game winning streak. My how things can change.

These two historic clubs have won A LOT.



Now they face off in a HUGE early season matchup.

On Sunday they meet in a mouth-watering matchup. Tune in, it’ll be a good one.

FOOD

There’s a ton of restaurants in the New Orleans area, so every now and then I miss a spot.

In this case, it was Radosta’s in Old Metairie. My ace photog, Edwin Goode, pointed me in the right direction on this one.

I got Joan’s Special: Grilled shrimp po-boy sautéed with butter, herbs, and spices. It was pretty tasty.

I digged the old school vibe in the spot also. I would put this on your lists if you haven’t gone already.

