Karr wins “Battle of Algiers” beating Landry, 40-6

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A touchdown passing exhibition by A.J. Samuel pushed the Karr Cougars to victory over Landry, 40-6.

The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes at Behrman Stadium. Samuel connected on TD connections with: Kylen Lampton, Makhi Paris, TaRon Francis, and Travis Williams.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jonathan Bax intercepted a pass for a 51-yard return. Bax plays defensive end for the Cougars.

Karr will play in the Catholic League this fall.

