Louisiana lands big clean hydrogen grant to develop cleaner energy sources

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s being called a big win for Louisiana’s economy.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana is getting tens of millions of dollars, with the goal of helping develop new cleaner energy sources, which produce fewer carbon emissions.

The state just landed a $50 million dollar federal grant, to develop new technologies, jobs, and cleaner forms of energy.

“We’re going to make sure you get jobs in this new economy and we’re going to create 100,000 jobs,” said Raimondo.

Louisiana was one of 21 regions, landing grants, through the ‘Build back better program’. It is designed to help produce clean hydrogen, used in manufacturing, through wind power.

The state will supplement the federal grant with $25 million in matching funds, bringing the total to $75 million, as it tries to build an offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster, and lower carbon emissions. and the competition was stiff.

“We had a pretty intense competition we had over five hundred applications,” said Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary.

Over the next several years, the grant money will be used to re-train Louisiana workers to help build and design wind turbines and electrolyzers needed to produce clean or green hydrogen from seawater.

It can then be mixed with natural gas to reduce emissions for the production of chemicals, fertilizers and steel but the cost is a factor.

The cost for clean hydrogen produced through alternative energy is more than double the cost of traditional hydrogen. It will take time for that cost to come down even at places like CF industries in Donaldsonville which is committed to the project long-term.

The Biden administration believes the grants will make a difference.

It’s an incredible announcement it means over 100,000 jobs in these regions mostly regions that have been left behind due to transitions in the economy.

State officials hope it will help hundreds of workers transition away from the oil and gas industry and provide cleaner energy for the future.

