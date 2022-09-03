Newman beats Hahnville, 35-14; Arch Manning throws 3 TD passes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Class 2A Newman stepped up in class to beat 5A Hahnville, 35-14.

In the Greenies season opener, Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning threw three TD passes.

Fellow Longhorns commit, Will Randle, intercepted a pass and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.

Senior Will Zurik also pitched in with two touchdowns total.

Manning found Zurik, Kai Donaldson, and Peter Loop for TD connections.

