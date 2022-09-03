BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating homicide in Behrman neighborhood

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a shooting in the Behrman neighborhood on the West Bank that left one man dead, according to the NOPD.

Police say a man was shot near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets Saturday (Sept. 3) around 2:32 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No additional information is currently available.

