NOPD investigating homicide in Behrman neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a shooting in the Behrman neighborhood on the West Bank that left one man dead, according to the NOPD.

Police say a man was shot near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets Saturday (Sept. 3) around 2:32 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No additional information is currently available.

