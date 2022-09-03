BBB Accredited Business
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting

New Orleans police are asking help identifying this suspect, accused of shooting a man in the...
New Orleans police are asking help identifying this suspect, accused of shooting a man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) near a Gentilly convenience store.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly.

According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call the NOPD’s Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

