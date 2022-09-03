Stormy pattern settling back in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s still summer in Mother Nature’s mind as the stormy pattern all of August is returning to the forecast as we move into the first week of September.

Expect off and on storms on your Sunday as we get periods of wet weather moving in from the Gulf. These storms could start early in the morning hours but the most likely time to see the heavy rains will be middle of the day. The LSU tailgaters will have to contend with some storms, however by kickoff time heading into the superdome should be a bit drier. Highs with all the rain and clouds around will be in the 80s.

Labor Day on Monday is another day where I expect us to see storms at times. It’s not a washout type of forecast but certainly a wet one during those stormy periods. Rain coverage the next two days will be between 60-70%.

Honestly looking ahead to next week I see no big trend in weather other than it may get even stormier. When all is said and done by next weekend, we may be piling up the rainfall totals on the tune of 6-8 inches. It’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

In the tropics we have Earl and Danielle with both storms poised to head out to sea. Outside of that, no threats are expected in the Gulf for the next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.