Stormy start to the holiday weekend

By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will be dodging storms to start the holiday weekend.

Coastal showers will be more prevalent earlier in the day, but after daytime heating we will see widespread storms popping up across the area. By the early afternoon Saturday and Sunday we will have to watch for storms.

Some storms could have heavy rainfall that leads to street flooding.

Temperatures Saturday could reach low 90s before rain and clouds take over in the afternoon. Sunday will be similar, with temperatures a bit lower in the high 80s and afternoon storm chances.

Labor Day looks to clear up a bit but we will see a wet work week.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the Atlantic as it moves north of the Leeward Islands. Earl is the 5th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic season. There is no threat to the northern Gulf Coast with this storm.

