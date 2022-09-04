BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More rain expected on your Labor Day and through most of the week

Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wet weather trend will continue into in the afternoon through Labor Day. In fact rain chances remain higher than average through most of the new week.

Labor Day looks similar to today, with a chance for storms late morning into the afternoon hours. One good thing is that clouds and rain will keep the temps in check rising to the low to mid 80s.

By midweek, the rain pattern, will continue dropping temperatures significantly into the mid-to-low 80s and increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall. We will have to watch for the threat of flooding through the end of the week.

In the tropics we have 2 named Atlantic storms and no threat to the Gulf coast.

