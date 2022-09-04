BBB Accredited Business
Fatal shooting Sunday in Lower Ninth Ward

A male victim was fatally shot Sunday (Sept. 4) just before noon in the 800 block of Tricou...
A male victim was fatally shot Sunday (Sept. 4) just before noon in the 800 block of Tricou Street, New Orleans police said(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was fatally shot in the Lower Ninth Ward just before noon Sunday (Sept. 4), New Orleans police said.

Police offered few details in their initial report, except to say the victim was a male who died from a single gunshot in the 800 block of Tricou Street. The shooting was reported at 11:55 a.m., police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

