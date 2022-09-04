BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

GAME NOTES: Florida St. vs LSU

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (0-0) kickoff the Brian Kelly era in New Orleans against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

The Tigers will be led on offense by new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and he’ll have plenty of offensive weapons to work with featuring wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, and Brian Thomas. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has reportedly been named the starting quarterback.

Defensively the Tigers will be led by Matt House who comes from the Kansas City Chiefs and he has one of the most talented defensive lines in the country featuring Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye, and BJ Ojulari.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says

Latest News

Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11)
Southern routs Florida Memorial, 86-0, in season opener
T.J. Finley
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins (13)
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
Arch Manning
Arch Manning commits to Texas
Arch Manning commits to Texas
Arch Manning commits to Texas