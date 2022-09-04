Greater New Orleans Area non-profits collect water donations for communities in Jackson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Non-profit organizations in the New Orleans area are working together to collect water donations from residents for those in Jackson, Mississippi, who don’t have safe drinking water.

A Facebook post from officials in Jackson said most of the city’s residents should have near-normal water pressure, calling it a positive step forward despite the city remaining under a boil-water advisory.

The Greater New Orleans Caring Collective, a local non-profit, has collected over $700 in donations worth of water and they want to collect more.

Operations Coordinator of the GNO Caring Collective, Dan Bingler, said the goal is to keep moving water to communities in Jackson and continue to be good neighbors.

“Communities that have been historically disenfranchised, not gotten those resources, are gonna be the first to be hit and the hardest hit. So we have to be there and understand that it’s the underlying conditions that caused a lot of this but no matter what, you have to be there in the moment,” said Bingler.

“Here’s something that our neighbors need and we have an abundance of it, so we have to share it.”

There are several water drop-off locations across New Orleans.

If you would like to donate water, the greatest needs are five-gallon water containers and one-gallon water containers. The group says monetary donations are also accepted.

- GNO Caring Collective, 2940 Soniat St.

- St. Coffee, 2718 St. Claude Ave.

- St. Anthony Express, 1701 St. Anthony

