BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says

Latest News

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction
Alejandro Quiroz, 43, was fatally shot around 4 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a...
Kenner man fatally shot outside convenience store, police say