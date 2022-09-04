BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting

Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police said two victims died at a hospital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital.

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate...
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies
Stockton native José Hernández gets a school named after him along with an Amazon-produced...
Astronaut with humble beginnings as migrant farmworker has school named after him
Stockton native José Hernández gets a school named after him along with an Amazon-produced...
NASA astronaut with humble beginning as migrant farmworker has school named after him